Judge blocks Missouri's abortion-rest...

Judge blocks Missouri's abortion-restricting rules

14 hrs ago

A federal judge followed through on his promise Wednesday and blocked abortion-restricting rules in Missouri, saying he's bound by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and that the state is denying abortion rights "on a daily basis, in irreparable fashion." U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs' preliminary injunction came roughly two weeks after he announced in a memo that he would take the action, which was sought by Planned Parenthood affiliates with Missouri health centers.

