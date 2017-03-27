Is church is entitled to state aid to buy playground covering?

U.S. Supreme Court cases about government aid to religious institutions have revolved around tax breaks, school textbooks, transportation, private school vouchers and even computer software. But recycled tires? A church-state case that has long been touted as one of the marquee appeals of an otherwise low-key term will go before the justices on April 19. The case involves a Lutheran church in Missouri that operates a preschool and day care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.