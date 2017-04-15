Hundreds of Trump supporters and coun...

Hundreds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters face off at Berkeley rally

Hundreds of pro- Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed Saturday at a "Patriots Day" rally in Berkeley, the third time the two groups engaged in violent confrontations on city streets in recent months. Fist fights broke out among members of both groups on the streets around Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, where pro-Trump supporters had scheduled a rally.

