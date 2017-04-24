Halfway house guard streamed Netflix for hours while man lay dead
Employees at the Missouri Department of Corrections streamed Netflix and surfed the internet while an inmate who had hanged himself lay dead in his cell for 10 hours, according to a report. Guards whose job it was to routinely check on David Garceau, 41, lied about performing their duties, according to a Department of Corrections report that was recently obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .
