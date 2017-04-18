Gunman kills 2 St. Louis utility workers, turns gun on self
A gunman opened fire on two utility workers in a residential St. Louis neighborhood Thursday, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the western edge of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Wed
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC