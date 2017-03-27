For more on story.
Four candidates are on the ballot for three open seats on the Platte County R-3 School District's Board of Education, where voters will choose members in the Tuesday, April 4 election. Two newcomers, Gwendolyn J. Cooke and Buffy Smith, are facing long-time members and incumbents Lenora Miles, who joined the board in 2011, and current board president Sharon Sherwood, who was first elected in 2008.
