For many at violent Berkeley rally, it wasn't really about Trump ...
Supporters of President Trump clash with protesters at a rally at Civic Center Park organized by the Trump supporters. It was billed as a "free speech" rally by conservative activists, staged in one of America's most liberal cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Interested
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC