Football operations symposium for women just a start
That was among the many messages shared at the NFL's women's career development program during the owners' meetings this week. Dozens of women from across the NFL, along with several working at universities, attended the symposium at which they learned about football administration, operations, coaching and scouting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC