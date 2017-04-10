FHS Student Council receives award
The Fulton High School Student Council received the Missouri Association of Student Councils Gold Award. Members include from back left, Haden Trowbridge, Laura Bailey, Kate Pani, Emma Abbott, Sherrie Schlacks, and front left, Mason Gaines and Kyleigh Davis.
