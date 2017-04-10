Escaped cattle being cared for at Mis...

Escaped cattle being cared for at Missouri veterinary center

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The six steers that made a mad dash out of a St. Louis slaughterhouse in March are being treated and temporarily housed at the University of Missouri's veterinary center in Columbia. Jay Weiner , co-founder of The Gentle Barn Foundation, says the six cattle are being kept together to reduce their anxiety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Apr 5 whoknew 2
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC