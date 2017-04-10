Escaped cattle being cared for at Missouri veterinary center
The six steers that made a mad dash out of a St. Louis slaughterhouse in March are being treated and temporarily housed at the University of Missouri's veterinary center in Columbia. Jay Weiner , co-founder of The Gentle Barn Foundation, says the six cattle are being kept together to reduce their anxiety.
