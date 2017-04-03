Edwardsville natve Jill Burroughs performs in Missouri Baptist...
The Missouri Baptist University theatre department recently brought to life J.M. Barrie's timeless classic, "Peter Pan." Edwardsville native, Jill Burroughs, assumed the role of Indian for a total of 6 performances.
