Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer Named Principal Of Year By Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association

13 hrs ago Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer, Lee's Summit North High School principal, was named Principal of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association. He learned of the award during a surprise announcement at LSNHS on April 7. Dr. Meisenheimer will be officially honored at the organization's awards banquet, scheduled for April 27. As the Greater Kansas City honoree, Dr. Meisenheimer will go on to compete in the Missouri Principal of the Year program.

