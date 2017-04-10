Discrimination bill heads to House floor
A controversial bill that would raise the burden of proof for workplace discrimination in Missouri is one step closer to passing. The House's Special Committee on Litigation Reform passed Senate Bill 43 with a vote of 8-5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCommunityNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC