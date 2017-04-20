department of health and human services
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price turned the spotlight on the opioid crisis as he announced HHS would distribute grants totaling $485 million to all 50 states to combat opioid addiction. Government agencies and public health organizations are working to develop new tools to share pertinent health care data among providers and, in some cases, to predict the path of a user about to return to a life of opioid abuse.
