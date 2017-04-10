Death penalty again overturned for man who killed couple
A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple during a 1996 robbery at their home has had his death penalty overturned for a third time. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, in a ruling Thursday, called the portion of Carman Deck's trial that led to the latest death sentence "fundamentally unfair."
