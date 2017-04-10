Death penalty again overturned for man who killed couple
A man convicted of fatally shooting an eastern Missouri couple has had his death penalty overturned for a third time. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry called the portion of the trial that led up to Carman Deck's latest death sentence "fundamentally unfair."
