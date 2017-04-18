David Ignatius: Trump could learn from Harry Truman
The only modern president who rivaled Donald Trump in his lack of preparation for global leadership was Harry Truman. Both men took office with little knowledge of the international problems they were about to face, and with worries at home and abroad that they weren't up to the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|23 hr
|MMR
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC