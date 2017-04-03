Cocoa man named suspect in death of his grandmother, aunt
Deputies said Marty Connell, 41, called 911 Tuesday and said he harmed two people in a home on Eucalyptus Place in the Cedar Lakes subdivision. Deputies said there was a history of domestic violence between Connell and Crossman, and an injunction of protection that was issued against Connell in 2011 was still valid.
