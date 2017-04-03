City Analysis Found Multi-Million Dollar Difference from Soccer Stadium 'Economic Impact Study'
If you're a St. Louis voter wondering about the benefits of committing $60 million of public funds to an MLS stadium, you've had little choice but to rely on the only resource offering a detailed financial analysis of the plan: the "economic impact study" commissioned by SC STL, the very ownership group pushing the stadium project.
