Charles Harris: A true difference-maker at Missouri
In case you haven't heard, former Missouri defensive end Charles Harris is probably going in the first round tonight. At any rate, it seems likely that Harris will become the fifth Missouri defensive end picked in the past four drafts and, along with Shane Ray , #DLineZou's second first-rounder in the past three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC