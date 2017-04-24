Biology, ecology take flight
World Bird Sanctuary volunteer, Elyse Lederer, holds a hooded vulture on a leather glove as she walks back and forth so the children can see it. Lederer and naturalist, Tess Rogers, spent Friday going to three area schools to educate students on the importance of protecting the habitat and water supply of these winged birds of prey.
