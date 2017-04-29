At least one dead as floods, tornadoes hit Midwest, Texas Residents of the Midwest are bracing themselves for severe weather this weekend. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/29/floods-tornadoes-threaten-midwest-weekend/307896001/ At least one person in Missouri was killed Saturday as heavy thunderstorms and rain pummeled parts of the Midwest, causing flooding and tornadoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.