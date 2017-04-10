Arkansas execution plan major test fo...

Arkansas execution plan major test for drug secrecy measures

If Arkansas succeeds in executing multiple inmates by the end of the month, despite several setbacks in court, it will show that states have found an effective way of repelling some legal challenges that have thwarted or delayed executions in recent years. Arkansas and at least a dozen other states with the death penalty have been keeping secret how and where they are getting the lethal drugs for their death chambers - information that had long been publicly available.

