Apr 13 10:05 AM Locals only: Now 27 names confirmed for Bucs workout Friday

The Bucs have their annual local predraft workout Friday, a chance for them to evaluate prospects who are from within a 50-mile radius or from in-state colleges, and while the team hasn't released an official list, we've confirmed 27 names who will be at One Buc Place on Friday. Only a handful are likely draft picks, but this gives the Bucs a chance to evaluate options for their rookie minicamp on May 5-7, when they'll have draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and tryout players working out.

