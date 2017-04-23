Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: Triskaidekatrumpia
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Actually, that may not quite true, the little fellow-between two and three feet in length-may be a Spectacled Caiman or a species that goes by the name of Cuvier's Dwarf Caiman. All three of these crocodilians are available in the pet trade, and Missouri, where my lake is located, has the most spectacularly lax regulations for exotic pets in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Sat
|becht is evil
|1
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC