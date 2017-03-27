a Toxix Avengera hits the Highlander
The University of Central Missouri Department of Theater and Dance bring comedy wit to the stage in their latest production, "The Toxic Avenger." The musical is scheduled to run April 5-8 at 7:30 p.m. each night and 2 p.m. April 9 in the James L. Highlander Theatre on UCM campus.
