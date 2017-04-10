A Missouri father has been charged in the killing of his 3-month-old son
A St. Louis man has been charged with killing his 3-month-old son by suffocating him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Jibri Baker was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in the death of Ayden Baker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Sat
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC