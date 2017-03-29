With Trump Struggling, Wealthy Backer...

With Trump Struggling, Wealthy Backers Rush in to Shore Him Up

Read more: Bloomberg

With President Donald Trump trying to find his footing after his failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a group of wealthy backers is launching a 10-state media blitz to pressure Democratic senators to support him -- or at least think twice about piling on. Making America Great, a nonprofit run by Rebekah Mercer, one of Trump's most influential donors, will begin airing $1 million in television ads on Wednesday, coupled with a $300,000 digital advertising campaign.

