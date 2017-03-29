With Trump Struggling, Wealthy Backers Rush in to Shore Him Up
With President Donald Trump trying to find his footing after his failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a group of wealthy backers is launching a 10-state media blitz to pressure Democratic senators to support him -- or at least think twice about piling on. Making America Great, a nonprofit run by Rebekah Mercer, one of Trump's most influential donors, will begin airing $1 million in television ads on Wednesday, coupled with a $300,000 digital advertising campaign.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Brooke
|3,980
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
