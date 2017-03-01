Widow to testify about alleged slayin...

Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illegal immigrant

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 20 hrs ago, titled Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illegal immigrant.

Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illegal immigrant A Missouri widow is to testify Wednesday before a Senate committee about her husband's killing Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8dIDL WASHINGTON - A Missouri widow will add her voice to the heated debate over illegal immigration on Wednesday, telling lawmakers on a key Senate committee about her husband's alleged murder at the hands of a Mexican immigrant in the U.S. illegally. Julie Nordman, of Wentzville, is set to be a star witness at Wednesday's session, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and focused on "lax immigration enforcement."

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,833

Location hidden
#1 Wednesday
seems simple,if an illegal alien is not here he cannot break any more laws.

soon there will be better records kept on illegal aliens and crime so the supporters of illegal aliens can no longer hide the numbers

Judged:

2

2

1

Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Wednesday
That's truly a shame. But US citizens are more likely to be violent criminals than immigrants in general or than undocumented persons. Just as the reality check for racists...which will be avoided, not comprehended, and denied, or all three.

Judged:

2

1

1

Chicago, IL

