Weather service: At least 2 tornadoes hit Missouri

Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Ryan Jewell says the first tornado was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday near Platte City, about 20 miles north of Kansas City. Jewell says radar indications showed the twister continued northeast into Clinton County, toward the town of Lathrop, before it began to dissipate.

