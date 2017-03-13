We Need To Talk About Deceptive, Unre...

We Need To Talk About Deceptive, Unregulated 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers'

12 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

All over the country, so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" rake in tens of millions of dollars, many of them from publicly funded programs, without accountability to the public for the services they claim to provide. These centers masquerade as reliable sources of medical information and assistance for pregnant women, while instead offering a front space for expressing opposition to abortion.

