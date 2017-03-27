Vulnerable Democrat warns donors of pitfalls of blocking Trump Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri warned Democratic donors that blocking President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee could have dire consequences, according to audio obtained by The Star. McCaskill, a Democrat up for re-election in a state Trump won by double digits, told reporters this week that she's still deciding how to vote on Neil Gorsuch , the federal appellate judge who Trump has tapped to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat that became vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died last year.
