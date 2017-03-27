Vulnerable Democrat warns donors of p...

Vulnerable Democrat warns donors of pitfalls of blocking Trump Supreme Court nominee

4 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri warned Democratic donors that blocking President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee could have dire consequences, according to audio obtained by The Star. McCaskill, a Democrat up for re-election in a state Trump won by double digits, told reporters this week that she's still deciding how to vote on Neil Gorsuch , the federal appellate judge who Trump has tapped to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat that became vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died last year.

