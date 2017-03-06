United Way phone bank to help Perryvi...

United Way phone bank to help Perryville tornado victims

We know so many are hurting since storms ripped through eastern Missouri last week, so 5 on Your Side is teaming up with the United Way of Southeast Missouri to help tornado victims in Perryville. United Way volunteers will man our phone bank on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. collecting donations for those who lost their homes and businesses.

