United Way phone bank to help Perryville tornado victims
We know so many are hurting since storms ripped through eastern Missouri last week, so 5 on Your Side is teaming up with the United Way of Southeast Missouri to help tornado victims in Perryville. United Way volunteers will man our phone bank on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. collecting donations for those who lost their homes and businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC