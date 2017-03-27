U.S. rates of double-mastectomies for...

U.S. rates of double-mastectomies for breast cancer vary by state

14 hrs ago

The likelihood that U.S. women with early-stage cancer in one breast will have both breasts removed varies depending on where they live, a new study shows. For example, between 2010 and 2012, among women ages 20 to 44 with cancer in one breast, about 15 percent had both breasts removed in the District of Columbia, compared to about 49 percent in South Dakota.

