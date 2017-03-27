U.S. rates of double-mastectomies for breast cancer vary by state
The likelihood that U.S. women with early-stage cancer in one breast will have both breasts removed varies depending on where they live, a new study shows. For example, between 2010 and 2012, among women ages 20 to 44 with cancer in one breast, about 15 percent had both breasts removed in the District of Columbia, compared to about 49 percent in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC