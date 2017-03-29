Trump's Budget Targets 219,841 Missourians Who Voted for Him
This month, President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal , titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again." Despite its title, the budget's savage cuts to crucial programs would harm many Americans, especially those who voted for President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|2 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC