Trump starts speech by speaking out against anti-Semitism
President Donald Trump spoke out against a recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents, following a so far weak reaponse that has troubled Jewish communities who want a louder response to a rise of bomb threats and vandalism across the country. During a joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump started the speech by decrying the threats and cemetery vandalism.
