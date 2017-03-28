Trump Seeks Research, Education Cuts to Pay for Wall, Military
President Donald Trump asked Congress to slash nearly $18 billion from medical research, education and other programs for the remainder of the current fiscal year to finance construction of a border wall and build up the military. The recommended cuts, which are likely to be rejected by Congress, would partially offset a $30 billion increase Trump has requested for defense and border security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Brooke
|3,980
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC