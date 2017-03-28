Trump Seeks Research, Education Cuts ...

Trump Seeks Research, Education Cuts to Pay for Wall, Military

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Donald Trump asked Congress to slash nearly $18 billion from medical research, education and other programs for the remainder of the current fiscal year to finance construction of a border wall and build up the military. The recommended cuts, which are likely to be rejected by Congress, would partially offset a $30 billion increase Trump has requested for defense and border security.

