Tornadoes, strong winds hit Missouri

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, multiple areas will be assessed Tuesday after tornadoes and strong winds moved through parts of Kansas and Missouri Monday night. In a Facebook post, the service wrote: "We will be deploying assessment teams on Tuesday to survey tornado damage in Olathe, Leawood, Grandview, Lee's Summit, Oak Grove, Odessa, Smithville, Trimble, Lathrop and Richmond, Carrollton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.