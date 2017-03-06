Tornadoes, strong winds hit Missouri

Tornadoes, strong winds hit Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, multiple areas will be assessed Tuesday after tornadoes and strong winds moved through parts of Kansas and Missouri Monday night. In a Facebook post, the service wrote: "We will be deploying assessment teams on Tuesday to survey tornado damage in Olathe, Leawood, Grandview, Lee's Summit, Oak Grove, Odessa, Smithville, Trimble, Lathrop and Richmond, Carrollton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC