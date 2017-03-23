Top high school prospect Michael Port...

Top high school prospect Michael Porter Jr. picks Missouri

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Michael Porter Jr., rated as the nation's top high school basketball prospect in his class by multiple recruiting services, says he plans to play for Missouri. Porter tweeted his college selection Friday on his verified account, one day after Missouri announced that his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers' staff.

