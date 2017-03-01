TKC Breaking News!!! Kansas City Contest to Pass Fair Wage Ordinance Before Missouri Crackdown
The race is on for Kansas City to increase the minimum wage before the Missouri state house leaders move to block the effort again. In a letter to Council on behalf of petitioners, Attorney Clinton Adams makes the case for an ordinance to accomplish the fair wage move .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
