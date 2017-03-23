Tips from Missouri: Telling the Planning Story at Your State Capitol
Planners from across Missouri gathered in Jefferson City last month to showcase the positive impact of planning in communities statewide. Planners' Day at the Capitol - a first for APA's Missouri Chapter - provided a platform for showcasing the planning stories of 2017 Great Places in Missouri designees a chance to collaborate with partners; and an opportunity to connect with state legislators on both sides of the aisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.
