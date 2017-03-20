The Trump Budget: A Significant Cut to Missouri's Environmental Protection Resources
The Trump administration released its long-anticipated budget targets last week, providing more detail on exactly how President Donald Trump will meet his goal of cutting $54 billion in nondefense discretionary spending in order to boost defense spending by roughly the same amount. The budget details released by President Trump largely represent a hodgepodge of recycled ideas from previous conservative spending plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mon
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb '17
|Hrdin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC