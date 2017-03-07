The Latest: Nearly 500 homes, busines...

The Latest: Nearly 500 homes, businesses damaged in storms in Oak Grove, Missouri

Emergency officials in Oak Grove, Missouri, say nearly 500 homes and businesses sustained some damage after tornadoes and severe storms raked the area. Sni Valley Fire Protection District Chief Carl Scarborough says 483 homes were damaged in Oak Grove during Monday night's storms that struck the Kansas City area.

