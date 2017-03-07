The Latest: Nearly 500 homes, businesses damaged in storms in Oak Grove, Missouri
Emergency officials in Oak Grove, Missouri, say nearly 500 homes and businesses sustained some damage after tornadoes and severe storms raked the area. Sni Valley Fire Protection District Chief Carl Scarborough says 483 homes were damaged in Oak Grove during Monday night's storms that struck the Kansas City area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC