Speaker discusses - true lies' during high school assembly

With more than three decades of experience, Phil Chalmers has spoken to students and communities throughout the country of the dangers of society and how to best avoid them. Chalmers' message was largely received Friday morning as he spoke with students at Wellsville High School as part of his seminar which deals with teen destructive decisions including substance abuse, sexual activity and pornography, violence and bullying, self-abuse and suicide, and gambling and gangs.

