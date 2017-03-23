Speaker discusses - true lies' during...

Speaker discusses - true lies' during high school assembly

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Review

With more than three decades of experience, Phil Chalmers has spoken to students and communities throughout the country of the dangers of society and how to best avoid them. Chalmers' message was largely received Friday morning as he spoke with students at Wellsville High School as part of his seminar which deals with teen destructive decisions including substance abuse, sexual activity and pornography, violence and bullying, self-abuse and suicide, and gambling and gangs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... 6 hr Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb '17 Concerned 153
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC