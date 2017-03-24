South Howard County Historical Society Wine Walk Success
A warm, sunny afternoon brought approximately 250 people out to New Franklin, Saturday, Mar. 18. The 6th Annual South Howard County Historical Society Wine Walk held in downtown New Franklin welcomed visitors from near and far as they enjoyed samples form eight Missouri wineries. Participating wineries included Wildlife Ridge Winery of Bahner, White Mule Winery in Owensville, Grindstone Valley Winery from Osborn, Cooper's Oak in Higbee, Baltimore Bend Winery of Waverly, Casa de Loco from Camdenton, Serenity Valley Winery in Fulton, and Bushwhacker Bend Winery of Glasgow.
