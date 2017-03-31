Snoop Dogg's faux presidential assassination met by a snooze-fest
Any minute now, a small army of politicos and pundits will rise up to condemn a music video featuring the supposed assassination of a clown that looks like President Trump . It won't be long before they start issuing full-throated denunciations of the music video, which stars the rap artist Snoop Dogg.
