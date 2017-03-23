'Sharp Objects': Matt Craven Cast In ...

'Sharp Objects': Matt Craven Cast In HBO's Amy Adams Series

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Deadline

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Valle, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker , who lives an isolated life as she attempts to numb the pain of her past. Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, she's sent on assignment to her quaint Missouri hometown to cover the gruesome murder of a preteen girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Sat Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb '17 Concerned 153
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC