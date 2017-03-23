'Sharp Objects': Matt Craven Cast In HBO's Amy Adams Series

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Valle, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker , who lives an isolated life as she attempts to numb the pain of her past. Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, she's sent on assignment to her quaint Missouri hometown to cover the gruesome murder of a preteen girl.

