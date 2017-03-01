Seymour FFA chapter visit with State Sen. Mike Cun-ningham and State Rep. Hannah Kelly
Members were introduced as special guests on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives and watched the chamber in session for almost an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|17 hr
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Wed
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC