Severe thunderstorms sweep into Missi...

Severe thunderstorms sweep into Mississippi Valley, Southeast through Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Severe thunderstorms have shifted into the Mississippi Valley, producing a tornado near Houston, and will continue to track eastward through Thursday. Residents of eastern Oklahoma and Texas, southern Missouri, Arkansas and western Louisiana should stay up to date on local watches and warnings into Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... 12 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 14 hr Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC