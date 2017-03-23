Schlafly daughter alleges brothers sa...

Schlafly daughter alleges brothers sabotaged her inheritance

Read more: News Tribune

The daughter of outspoken conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly alleges in a new lawsuit that several of her brothers effectively diminished her inheritance by influencing their mother to amend a family trust before her death. The amendment means all legal bills in ongoing litigation between the siblings will come out of Anne Schlafly Cori's share of the inheritance, according to the suit filed week in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

